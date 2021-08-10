We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed at $36.58, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 18.41% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ANF as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 195.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $865.1 million, up 23.88% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +552.05% and +19.39%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ANF is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, ANF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.5, so we one might conclude that ANF is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that ANF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.