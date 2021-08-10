We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Conn's (CONN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Conn's (CONN - Free Report) closed at $23.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 9.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
CONN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $399.76 million, up 8.95% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion, which would represent changes of +4766.67% and +9.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CONN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CONN has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.47.
Also, we should mention that CONN has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CONN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CONN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.