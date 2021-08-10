We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lowe's (LOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $187.99, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 2.65% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
LOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LOW to post earnings of $3.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.9 billion, down 1.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.88 per share and revenue of $91.37 billion, which would represent changes of +22.8% and +1.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. LOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, LOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.77.
We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
