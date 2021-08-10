We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $202.95, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 1.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NVDA to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.34 billion, up 64.1% from the year-ago period.
NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $24.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.8% and +49.89%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. NVDA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note NVDA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 51.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.28, so we one might conclude that NVDA is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.