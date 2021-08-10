We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.41, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $3.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.55 billion, up 6.83% from the year-ago period.
TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.39 per share and revenue of $102.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.53% and +9.17%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. TGT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, TGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.03, which means TGT is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.