Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Buckle (BKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Buckle (BKE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.75, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 9.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BKE is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $226 million, up 4.62% from the prior-year quarter.

BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.98% and +22.88%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BKE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BKE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers