Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $535.23, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 6.02% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
INTU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, down 12.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 27.55% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTU has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.07, so we one might conclude that INTU is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.