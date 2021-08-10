We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $42.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 9.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 10.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.41 billion, down 0.25% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $132.24 billion, which would represent changes of -11.24% and -0.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, KR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.72, so we one might conclude that KR is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.