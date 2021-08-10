We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed at $407.64, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 8.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LULU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LULU is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 46.63% from the year-ago period.
LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.06 per share and revenue of $5.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.21% and +34.9%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. LULU is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note LULU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.55, which means LULU is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.