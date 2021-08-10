We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
REV Group (REVG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
REV Group (REVG - Free Report) closed at $15.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REVG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 230% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $650.35 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.
REVG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +720% and +11.43%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REVG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. REVG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, REVG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.12.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.