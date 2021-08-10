We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) closed at $27.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 3.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TITN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TITN is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $364.5 million, up 20.11% from the prior-year quarter.
TITN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.27% and +13.47%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TITN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.67.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
