We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) closed at $332.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 5.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $451.28 million, up 27.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.71% and +24.39%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. VEEV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note VEEV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 97.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 67.69.
It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 6.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.