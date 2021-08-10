We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $245.04, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 6.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ZS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $187.84 million, up 49.21% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. ZS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ZS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 433.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.65, which means ZS is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that ZS has a PEG ratio of 8.57 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.