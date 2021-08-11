If You Invested $1000 in Teledyne Technologies a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Teledyne Technologies (
TDY Quick Quote TDY - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TDY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Teledyne Technologies' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Teledyne Technologies' main business drivers.
California-based Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is an industrial conglomerate that has been operating as an independent company since 1999. It serves the markets of aerospace and defense, factory automation, air and water quality environmental monitoring, electronics design and development, oceanographic research, deepwater oil and gas exploration and production, medical imaging and pharmaceutical research.
Teledyne Technologies operates through the following business segments:
Instrumentation: This business segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial along with electronic test and measurement equipment. Within marine instrumentation, it manufactures geophysical streamer cables, hydrophones, seismic energy sources and specialty products. In 2020, this division contributed 35.5% to total adjusted sales.
Digital Imaging: This unit produces high-performance image sensors and digital cameras to be used in industrial, scientific, medical and photogrammetry applications. Also, it builds image processing products for automatic data collection in industrial and medical applications. The segment develops high-resolution, low-dose X-ray sensors as well. In 2020, this division contributed 31.9% to the company’s total adjusted sales.
Aerospace and Defense Electronics: This division offers sophisticated electronic components, and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics, harsh environment interconnects, data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft, and components and subsystems for wireless as well as satellite communications, and general aviation batteries. In 2020, this division contributed 19.1% to the company’s total adjusted sales.
Engineered Systems: This unit offers innovative systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development and complex manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental and energy applications. It manufactures electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines as well. In 2020, this division contributed 13.5% to the company’s total adjusted sales.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Teledyne Technologies ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $9,076.02, or an 807.60% gain, as of August 10, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 278.02% and gold's return of -7.37% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for TDY.
Teledyne Technologies ended the second quarter of 2021 on an impressive note, with both its earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The fiscal budget expansion will aid growth for Teledyne’s defense business. Apart from generating organic growth through product sales, the company has been gaining significantly from strategic acquisitions. Teledyne expects FLIR acquisition to contribute sales of just under $1.3 billion in 2021. It also holds a strong solvency position over the short run. As more airlines order for Boeing’s 737 jets, Teledyne will benefit as a valued supplier of this fleet. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, continued weakness in the commercial aerospace industry is likely to affect the markets of Teledyne’s commercial aviation businesses.
Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.84%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
