TEGNA (TGNA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

TEGNA’s (TGNA - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.04%. The bottom line surged 316.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues increased 26.9% year over year to $732.9 million and beat the consensus mark by 0.33%. This year-over-year growth was driven by record second-quarter growth in subscription revenues and advertising and marketing services revenues.

TEGNA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Quarter in Detail

Advertising and Marketing services (46.5% of revenues) revenues increased 48.8% year over year to $340.9 million.

Subscription (51.2% of revenues) revenues increased 16% year over year to $375.1 million due to rate increases.

Political (1.3% of revenues) revenues were $9.6 million, down 45.4% year over year

Other revenues (1% of revenues) were $7.4 million, down 2.2% year over year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 83% year over year to $227.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 950 basis points (bps) to 31.1%. Adjusted EBITDA growth reflects strong operational performance of TEGNA’s stations.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (73.2% of revenues) of $536.8 million were up 10.2% year over year, primarily on account of higher programming expenses in relation to an increase in subscription revenues.

Non-GAAP operating income surged 116.8% year over year to $196.1 million. Operating margin expanded to 26.8% from 15.7% in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2021, total cash was $57 million compared with $13 million as of Mar 31, 2021.

Total debt was $3.5 billion and net leverage was 3.64 times as of Jun 30, 2021.

Free cash flow in the second quarter was $91.9 million, down 4.4% year over year. Free cash flow was offset by approximately $118 million in income tax payments.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2021, TEGNA expects GAAP revenues to increase in over low-single digit percent. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase in mid-to-high single digit percent.

For 2021, TEGNA expects net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high teens percentage range.

The company expects free cash flow as a percentage of 2020-2021 revenues of 21.5%- 22%.

