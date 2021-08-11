We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barrick's (GOLD) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $411 million or 23 cents per share in second-quarter 2021, up from $357 million or 20 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 29 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents.
Barrick recorded total sales of $2,893 million, down 5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,967.3 million.
Operational Highlights
Total gold production amounted to around 1.04 million ounces in the second quarter, down 9% year over year from 1.15 million ounces. Average realized price of gold was $1,820 per ounce in the quarter, up 6% year over year.
Cost of sales increased 3% year over year to $1,107 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) moved up around 5% year over year to $1,087 per ounce in the quarter.
Copper production declined 20% year over year to 96 million pounds. Average realized copper price was $4.57 per pound, up 64% year over year.
Financial Position
At the end of the quarter, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $5,138 million, up 37% year over year. The company’s total debt was $5,152 million at the end of the quarter, down 0.3% year over year.
Net cash provided by operating activities declined 38% year over year to $639 million for the quarter.
Guidance
For 2021, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.4-4.7 million ounces. AISC is expected in the range of $970-$1,020 per ounce and cost of sales is projected in the band of $1,020-$1,070 per ounce.
The company also expects copper production in the range of 410-460 million pounds at AISC of $2.00-$2.20 per pound and cost of sales of $1.90-$2.10 per pound.
Capital expenditures are projected between $1,800 million and $2,100 million.
Price Performance
Barrick’s shares have declined 21.7% in the past year compared with 19.4% fall of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Barrick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
