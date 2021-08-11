Back to top

TransDigm's (TDG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.33 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 by 11.4%. The bottom line also improved a solid 116% from $1.54 reported a year ago.

Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $5.43 per share against loss of 9 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.

This year-over-year improvement can be attributed to increase in net sales described, lower effective tax rate, the net gain on sale recognized as a result of the divestitures completed during the fiscal third quarter and lower COVID-19 restructuring costs.

Sales

Net sales amounted to $1,218 million, increasing 19.2% from $1,022 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,201 million by 1.4%.

Operating Results

Gross profit for the quarter surged 33.4% to $655 million from $491 million in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Consequently, income from operations increased 56.3% year over year to $447 million.

Financial Position

TransDigm ended the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $4,529 million, down from $4,717 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s long-term debt was $19.38 billion, in line with the long-term debt level as of Sep 30, 2020.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $624 million as of Jul 3, 2021, compared with $991 million as of Jun 27, 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Given the considerable uncertainty around the extent and duration of business disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how those will continue to impact operations, TransDigm did not provide fiscal 2021 guidance this time.

Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

