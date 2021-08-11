We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Moderna (MRNA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Moderna is one of 1046 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 14.45% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MRNA has returned 363.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.40% on average. This means that Moderna is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 476 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.81% so far this year, meaning that MRNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MRNA as it looks to continue its solid performance.