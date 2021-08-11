We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Olympic Steel (ZEUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Olympic Steel is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZEUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS's full-year earnings has moved 80.03% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ZEUS has returned about 118.08% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 13.57% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Olympic Steel is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, ZEUS is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 55.69% so far this year, so ZEUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZEUS as it looks to continue its solid performance.