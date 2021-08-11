We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HRC vs. SRDX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Products sector have probably already heard of Hill-Rom (HRC - Free Report) and SurModics (SRDX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Hill-Rom has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while SurModics has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HRC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SRDX has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
HRC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.33, while SRDX has a forward P/E of 251.82. We also note that HRC has a PEG ratio of 2.69. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SRDX currently has a PEG ratio of 25.18.
Another notable valuation metric for HRC is its P/B ratio of 4.70. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SRDX has a P/B of 5.46.
These metrics, and several others, help HRC earn a Value grade of B, while SRDX has been given a Value grade of D.
HRC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that HRC is likely the superior value option right now.