Image: Bigstock
CPRI vs. GOOS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector might want to consider either Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) or Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Capri Holdings and Canada Goose are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CPRI has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
CPRI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.87, while GOOS has a forward P/E of 45.83. We also note that CPRI has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.70.
Another notable valuation metric for CPRI is its P/B ratio of 3.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GOOS has a P/B of 10.57.
These metrics, and several others, help CPRI earn a Value grade of B, while GOOS has been given a Value grade of D.
CPRI sticks out from GOOS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CPRI is the better option right now.