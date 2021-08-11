We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immunovant (IMVT) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q1
Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT - Free Report) reported a net loss of 31 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2021), wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 38 cents.
Currently, the company does not have any approved product in its portfolio. As a result, it is yet to generate revenues.
Shares of Immunovant have plunged 83.1% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 1.8%.
Quarter in Detail
In the reported quarter, research and development (R&D) expenses were $18.7 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was attributable to personnel-related expenses and higher costs related to clinical activities.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $11.2 million in the reported quarter, up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs and stock-based compensation expenses resulting from higher headcount.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had cash balance of approximately $379 million compared with $400 million as at Mar 31, 2021.
Pipeline Update
Immunovant is developing its lead pipeline candidate – IMVT-1401 – with an initial focus on the treatment of myasthenia gravis (“MG”), thyroid eye disease (“TED”) and warm autoimmune hemolyticanemia (“WAIHA”).
The company plans to begin a pivotal study evaluating IMVT-1401 for treating MG in 2022. Last month, the FDA granted an Orphan Drug designation to IMVT-1401 for treatment of MG.
Immunovant plans to resume the development of IMVT-1401 for WAIHA and TED in the next 12 months. The company also plans to initiate at least two additional clinical studies over the next 12 months, including another pivotal study next year.
In February 2021, the company voluntarily paused dosing in ASCEND GO-2 – a phase IIb study in TED, and in ASCEND-WAIHA – a phase II study on IMVT-1401 in WAIHA due to elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels observed in patients who were treated with IMVT-1401.
We note that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) is developing nipocalimab in WAIHA, generalized MG and other rare diseases.
Earlier this month, Immunovant received a $200-million strategic investment from Roivant Sciences. The company plans to use the proceeds for the development of IMVT-1401 in multiple indications.
