We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) closed at $90.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had gained 8.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CHWY to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.17 billion, up 27.36% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $8.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.33% and +25.76%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.63% higher. CHWY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note CHWY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 775.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.94, so we one might conclude that CHWY is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 38.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CHWY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.