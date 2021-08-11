We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.76, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.97% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.69% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.28 billion, up 34.5% from the year-ago period.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $146.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.79% and +34.48%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower within the past month. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.29.
Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.