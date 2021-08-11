We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $89.64, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.53%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ORCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ORCL is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.77 billion, up 4.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $42.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.64% and +4.45%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ORCL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ORCL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.79, which means ORCL is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.78 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.