PetroChina (PTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.18, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.54% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PTR as it approaches its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $320.22 billion, which would represent changes of +371.72% and +14.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PTR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.83, which means PTR is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that PTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.