Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Smith & Wesson (SWBI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.79, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the firearm maker had lost 11.99% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 29.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $296.2 million, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.
SWBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $903.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.08% and -18.41%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWBI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, SWBI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.81, so we one might conclude that SWBI is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.