New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY - Free Report) operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO - Free Report) operates as a natural resource development and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ - Free Report) operates as a pet medication and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.5% downward over the last 30 days.

iCAD, Inc. (ICAD - Free Report) provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

