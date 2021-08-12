We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Chimera Investment (CIM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Chimera Investment (CIM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Chimera Investment is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIM's full-year earnings has moved 40% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CIM has moved about 46.54% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 21.26% on average. This means that Chimera Investment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, CIM belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.01% this year, meaning that CIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CIM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.