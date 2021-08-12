We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hibbett (HIBB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Hibbett is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 77.23% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, HIBB has returned 95.93% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 3.06%. This means that Hibbett is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.85% this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HIBB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.