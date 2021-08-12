In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Copa Holdings' (CPA) July Traffic Drops 42% From 2019 Level
Copa Holdings’ (CPA - Free Report) traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), declined 42.1% to 1.14 billion in July 2021 from the comparable period in 2019 as air-travel demand continues to be below the pre-pandemic level despite improving.
With this tepid demand, capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), fell 36.4% from the 2019 level to 1.44 billion. With traffic declining more than the amount of capacity contraction, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) deteriorated 780 basis points to 78.8% in July.
With air-travel demand continually improving, Copa Holdings’ July traffic statistics represent a significant increase on a month-over-month basis. Traffic rose nearly 19% sequentially in July while capacity climbed 19.1%. Since capacity expansion outweighed traffic growth, load factor deteriorated 10 basis points in July from the June level.
Copa Holdings, S.A. Price
Copa Holdings, S.A. price | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote
Copa Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), recently reported second-quarter 2021 earnings numbers, wherein, the company incurred a loss (excluding $1.04 from non-recurring items) of 38 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.08. This was the fifth consecutive quarterly loss incurred by the company. However, quarterly revenues of $304.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $268.4 million. Grappling with coronavirus-led suppressed travel demand, airline companies like Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) , Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) and American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) also incurred losses in the second quarter. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.