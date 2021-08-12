We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Upstart Holdings (UPST) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
Upstart Holdings (UPST - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 62 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 158.33%. The company reported loss of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Net revenues of $194 million were significantly better than $17.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter and beat the consensus mark by 24.15%.
Quarter Details
Revenues from fees (96.6% of total revenues) were $187.3 million, much higher than $13.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Bank partners originated 286,864 loans, totaling $2.80 billion across Upstart’s platform in the second quarter, up 1,605% year over year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Upstart Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Upstart Holdings, Inc. Quote
Conversion on rate requests was 24% in the second quarter of 2021, up from 9% in the same quarter of the prior year.
Other revenues (3.4% of total revenues) surged 64.3% year over year to $6.6 million.
Sales and marketing expenses were $76 million compared with $5.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Customer operations surged 265% year over year to $24.2 million.
Engineering and product development expenses rose 310% year over year to $31.4 million in the reported quarter.
General and administrative expenses soared 190% year over year to $26.1 million.
Contribution margin was 52% compared with 32% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income was $36.3 million against operating loss of $11.4 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021 cash and cash equivalents were $325.3 million compared with $463.1 million as of Mar 31, 2021.
Guidance
For the third quarter of 2021, Upstart expects revenues between $205 million and $215 million.
Contribution margin is expected to be roughly 45%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $30 million and $34 million.
For 2021, Upstart now expects revenues of $750 million. Contribution margin is expected to be roughly 45%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be roughly 17%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Upstart currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) , CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) . All the three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
While both Airbnb and CyberArk are set to report their earnings results on Aug 12, Agilent is set to release the same on Aug 17.