We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $366.83, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 6.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ULTA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, up 204.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, up 40.79% from the year-ago period.
ULTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.17 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +161.16% and +27.38%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ULTA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. ULTA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ULTA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.31, so we one might conclude that ULTA is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.