Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Deere Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Deere (
DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Deere's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Deere's main business drivers.
Illinois-based Deere is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment, manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under the iconic John Deere brand with its signature green and yellow color scheme. It is the 78th-largest company in the S&P 500 Index with a market capitalization of around $104 billion. It has an advantage in most farm machinery categories as its machines come with advanced features and are better constructed than its competitors. Deere is currently the world leader in precision agriculture and remains focused on revolutionizing agriculture with technology, in an effort to make farming automated, easier and more precise across the production process.
Beginning fiscal 2021, the company has four reportable segments. Agriculture and turf operations, which generated around 63% of Deere’s revenues in fiscal 2020 has been divided into two new segments:
The Production and Precision Agriculture segment is responsible for defining, developing, and delivering global equipment and technology solutions that cater to production-scale growers of large grains, small grains, cotton, and sugar. Primary products include large and certain mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, and soil preparation, seeding, application and crop care equipment.
The Small Agriculture and Turf segment will deliver products to support mid-size and small growers and producers globally, and turf customers. It will cater to production systems for dairy and livestock, high-value crops, and turf and utility operators. Products include certain mid-size and small tractors, and hay and forage equipment, riding and commercial lawn equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles.
The Construction and Forestry (25% of revenues in fiscal 2020) segment manufactures machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, material handling and timber harvesting. Deere also manufactures and distributes road building equipment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Wirtgen Group.
Deere also finances sales and leases for new and used equipment through its Financial Services segment, which generated 10% of the Deere’s revenues in fiscal 2021.
Bottom Line
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Deere ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $5,254.22, or a 425.42% gain, as of August 12, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 279.29% and gold's return of -3.51% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for DE.
Deere expects net income for fiscal 2021 between $5.3 billion and $5.7 billion backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors. The mid-point of the guided range suggests year-over-year improvement of 100%. Pick-up in commodity prices bodes well for agricultural equipment demand. Further, replacement demand triggered by the need to replace old equipment will continue to support revenues. The Construction and Forestry segment is expected to gain on strong demand in the residential market and improvement in the non-residential market. It also stands to benefit from the increased spending on infrastructure. Focus on investing in new products and efforts to expand in precision agriculture will drive growth in the long haul. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have undergone positive revisions lately.
The stock has jumped 11.72% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
