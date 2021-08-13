Koppers Holdings Inc.’s ( KOP Quick Quote KOP - Free Report) stock is up around 4% since the company came up with its second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Pennsylvania-based company saw record sales in its Performance Chemicals segment on strong demand in international markets. A recovery in global industrial markets also led to strong performance in its Carbon Materials and Chemicals unit in the reported quarter. Earnings and Revenues Discussion
Koppers' (KOP) Stock Rises 4% Since Earnings Beat in Q2
Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (KOP - Free Report) stock is up around 4% since the company came up with its second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The Pennsylvania-based company saw record sales in its Performance Chemicals segment on strong demand in international markets. A recovery in global industrial markets also led to strong performance in its Carbon Materials and Chemicals unit in the reported quarter.
Earnings and Revenues Discussion
Koppers logged profits (attributable to the company) of $26.9 Million or $1.22 per share for the reported quarter compared with a profit of $29.2 million or $1.39 a year ago.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from $1.27 per share a year ago. Earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36.
Koppers recorded revenues of $441 million for the quarter, up around 1% year over year. It trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $462.2 million. Sales were supported by favorable impacts of currency swings.
Segment Highlights
Sales from the Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment fell around 7% year over year to $195.5 million in the reported quarter. Sales were impacted by a decline in crosstie treating volumes resulting from the deferral of purchases by railroad customers due to higher prices driven by a temporary shortage in availability of untreated crossties.
The Performance Chemicals unit recorded sales of $145.6 million in the quarter, up around 6% year over year. Sales were driven by demand strength in international markets and specific pricing increases that were implemented in the Americas.
Sales from the Carbon Materials and Chemicals division rose around 12% year over year to $99.9 million. Sales were driven by higher pricing for carbon black feedstock in Europe and phthalic anhydride in North America. This was, in part, offset by a decline in volumes of carbon pitch in North America and Europe, as well as lower pitch pricing in Australia.
Financials
Koppers ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $46.5 million, up around 41% year over year. Long-term debt was $799.1 million, down around 11% year over year.
Outlook
Koppers noted that it remains focused on driving improvements through the execution of its strategic initiatives and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipated sales for 2021 to be roughly $1.7-$1.8 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $220-$230 million for the year. Moreover, Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share for 2021 in the range of $4.35-$4.60.
The company also expects investments of $110-$120 million in capital expenditures this year.
Price Performance
Koppers’ shares have gained 22.5% over a year compared with 31.3% rise recorded by the industry.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)
Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 455.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 170% in a year.
ArcelorMittal has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,731.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have shot up around 200% in the past year.
LyondellBasell has an expected earnings growth rate of around 254.6% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained roughly 54% in the past year.