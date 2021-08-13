In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
AMMO (POWW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMMO, Inc. (POWW - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 16, after the closing bell.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter bottom line is pegged at 6 cents per share, against the prior-year quarter’s loss of 7 cents.
The consensus mark for revenues stands at $44.2 million, suggesting a whopping growth of 357.6% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
The company’s fiscal first-quarter performance is to have benefited from robust demand across its entire portfolio of high-performance products. Its recently acquired GunBroker.com business might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. In July, 2021, the company announced that it expects revenues of at least $44 million in fiscal first-quarter. Strong backlog and expected increase in loaded ammunition unit production levels also bode well. However, rising commodity prices might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
AMMO, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
AMMO, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMMO, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMMO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: AMMO has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS - Free Report) . (NGMS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of + 15.23% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Monro, Inc. (MNRO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of + 1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.