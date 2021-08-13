New analyst coverage unearths extensive data on stocks for investors. As analysts are privy to vital information, which is crucial for investment decisions, they are much relied on as lack of information creates chances of misinterpretation (over- or under-valued).
5 Stocks to Buy as Analysts Initiate Coverage
New analyst coverage unearths extensive data on stocks for investors. As analysts are privy to vital information, which is crucial for investment decisions, they are much relied on as lack of information creates chances of misinterpretation (over- or under-valued).
Analysts don’t add a stock to their coverage randomly. New coverage on a stock is usually the result of huge investor focus on it or its promising prospects.
Interestingly, stocks typically see an incremental upward price movement with new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with continuation of existing analyst coverage. Of course, the price movement depends on recommendations from new analysts. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — lead to a significant positive incremental price reaction than Strong Sell, Sell or Hold recommendations.
If an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no analyst coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.
One should preferably look for the average change in broker recommendation rather than a single recommendation change. Then again, an upgrade, initiation or even increased coverage is equally important.
Keeping this in mind, it’s a good strategy to focus on the number of analyst recommendations that have increased over the last few weeks.
Below, we have selected five stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks.
Screening Criteria
Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).
Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago ('less than' means 'better than' four weeks ago).
Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.
Here are the other screening parameters:
Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).
Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).
Here are five of the 17 stocks that passed the screen:
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY - Free Report) : Based in Los Angeles, CA, this company operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has surged 51.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 78.9% rally. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 6.3% over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its prospects. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 28.6% for the current year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO - Free Report) : Based in Hercules, CA, this company develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has gained 47.6% over the past year compared with the industry's 8% growth. The company's earnings are expected to grow 35% in 2021.
Chemed Corporation (CHE - Free Report) : Based in Cincinnati, OH, this company provides hospice and palliative care services along with offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has outperformed the industry. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 2.2% over the past 30 days. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 1.9% for the current year.
Materialise NV (MTLS - Free Report) : Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, this company provides additive manufacturing and medical software along with 3D printing services. Although shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year, bottom-line estimates have increased to earnings of 7 cents per share from a loss of 22 cents over the past 30 days. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s earnings for the current year are expected to grow 200%.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR - Free Report) : This Uniondale, NY-based company invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in multifamily, single-family rental and commercial real estate markets. The stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has gained 58.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21.9% rally. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 8.1% over the past 30 days.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance