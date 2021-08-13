We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Bunge (BG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Bunge (BG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BG and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
Bunge is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 13.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BG has gained about 20.83% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 16.73%. As we can see, Bunge is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, BG belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.75% this year, meaning that BG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track BG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.