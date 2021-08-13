We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BRK.B and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Berkshire Hathaway is a member of our Finance group, which includes 900 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 4.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BRK.B has moved about 25.62% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 22.24%. This shows that Berkshire Hathaway is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, BRK.B is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.14% so far this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BRK.B. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.