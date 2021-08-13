We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Crocs (CROX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CROX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Crocs is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 19.38% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 126.94% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3.22% on average. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.31% this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CROX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.