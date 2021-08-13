We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has MasTec (MTZ) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
MasTec is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.31% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MTZ has gained about 38.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 23.45% on average. This means that MasTec is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, MTZ belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.12% so far this year, so MTZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track MTZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.