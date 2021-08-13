We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1046 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 10.91% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, REGN has moved about 25.94% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.28%. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, REGN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 476 individual companies and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.02% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track REGN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.