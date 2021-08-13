We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Reports Sequential Rise in July AUM
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.64 trillion as of Jul 31, 2021. This reflects a marginal increase from the prior month’s $1.62 trillion.
Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, aggregated $0.3 billion in July 2021.
Total sponsored U.S. mutual funds came in at $874 billion, up marginally from June 2021. Of the total U.S. mutual funds balance, 90.2% comprised investments in equity and blended assets, while the remaining came in from the fixed income and money markets.
Total other investment portfolios were worth $762 billion, marking a marginal rise from the prior month. Overall, equity and blended assets accounted for $669 billion or 88% of total other investment portfolios, while money-market and fixed income products constituted $93 billion or 12%.
T. Rowe Price registered $381 billion in target date-retirement portfolios, reflecting a slight increase from the $379 billion witnessed in the previous month.
Our Viewpoint
T. Rowe Price’s robust balance sheet provides sufficient liquidity, thereby supporting the roll out of new funds. Also, its diverse business model is anticipated to stoke AUM growth. However, elevated costs and stringent regulatory pressure across the investment management industry might be headwinds over the long term.
Over the past six months, shares of T. Rowe Price have risen 33.1%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 26%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $177.2 billion as of Jul 31, 2021. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds aggregated for $86.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $90.7 billion.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) registered preliminary month-end AUM of $1,528.4 billion as of Jul 31, 2021, which increased marginally from the end of the previous month. Total net inflows were $3.5 billion.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) recorded a preliminary AUM balance of $ 1,557.3 billion for July 2021. This highlighted a marginal rise from $1,552.1 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2021.