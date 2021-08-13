We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KB Home (KBH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $43.45, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 11.31% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KBH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KBH to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 56.18% from the year-ago period.
KBH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.36% and +44.22%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KBH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.18% higher. KBH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, KBH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.02, which means KBH is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.