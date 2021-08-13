We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) closed at $29.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 3.89% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TITN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 55.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $364.5 million, up 20.11% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.27% and +13.47%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TITN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TITN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.65.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.