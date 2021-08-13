We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Vanguard (AVD) Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD - Free Report) posted profit of $5.1 million or 17 cents per share for the second quarter of 2021, up from $3.9 million or 13 cents it earned a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents.
Revenues were $134.6 million for the reported quarter, up roughly 29% year over year. It also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.5 million. The company saw higher sales across its domestic and international businesses in the reported quarter. It benefited from strong market demand in the quarter.
Sales by Regions
Revenues from American Vanguard’s U.S. crop business for the reported quarter climbed roughly 40% year over year to roughly $62.6 million.
Sales from the U.S. non-crop business jumped 55% year over year to around $21.5 million.
Revenues from international businesses rose 10% year over year at $50.5 million. The company benefited from the newly acquired businesses — AgNova in Australia and the Agrinos biologicals business.
Financials
American Vanguard ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $19.6 million, up around 128% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $149.4 million, down around 6% year over year.
Outlook
Moving ahead, American Vanguard said that it is well placed in domestic and international markets. The company reaffirmed its earlier outlook for 2021. It sees low double-digit revenue growth and comparatively stronger growth in both net income and EBITDA factoring in favorable market conditions. American Vanguard also expects these factors along with well-managed operating expenses to further strengthen its balance sheet.
Price Performance
American Vanguard’s shares are up 2.1% over a year, compared with the 24.9% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
