NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 18.
For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenues of $6.3 billion (+/-2%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6.34 billion, indicating a 64.1% jump from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.02, suggesting a significant year-over-year improvement of 85.5%.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 12%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.
Factors at Play
NVIDIA is anticipated to have benefited from strength in its data-center business on the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave. Increase in Hyperscale demand and growing adoption in the inference market are likely to have been tailwinds during the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s growth opportunities in ray-traced gaming, rendering, high-performance computing and AI are likely to have been driving factors during the period in discussion. A series of blockbuster AAA titles, which pledged support for the NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology, might have been a positive as well.
Additionally, the pandemic-induced remote-working wave is likely to have bolstered sales of graphic chips utilized in desktops and laptops. This, in turn, is anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance.
Furthermore, the company’s Automotive and Professional Visualization divisions had shown improving trends last quarter. Though the Automotive segment’s revenues fell 1%, year on year, the same increased 6% sequentially, aided by continued recovery in the global automotive production volumes.
Professional Visualization revenues increased 21% year over year as well as sequentially in the fiscal first quarter. This increase mainly resulted from record sales of notebook workstation GPUs, while quarter-on-quarter growth reflects higher GPU sales for both desktop and notebook workstations.
We expect the trends in Automotive and Professional Visualization to have continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Nonetheless, disruptions in retail channel sales due to lockdown and social-distancing measures implemented by governments across the world to contain the spread of coronavirus might have partially offset the benefit of solid demand for the remote-working and online-learning hardware infrastructure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NVIDIA this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Though NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, it has an Earnings ESP of -0.05%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Chewy Inc. ( CHWY Quick Quote CHWY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here AutoZone ( AZO Quick Quote AZO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.54% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present. KB Home ( KBH Quick Quote KBH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
Image: Shutterstock
NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 18.
For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenues of $6.3 billion (+/-2%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6.34 billion, indicating a 64.1% jump from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.02, suggesting a significant year-over-year improvement of 85.5%.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 12%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.
NVIDIA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
NVIDIA Corporation price-eps-surprise | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
Factors at Play
NVIDIA is anticipated to have benefited from strength in its data-center business on the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave. Increase in Hyperscale demand and growing adoption in the inference market are likely to have been tailwinds during the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s growth opportunities in ray-traced gaming, rendering, high-performance computing and AI are likely to have been driving factors during the period in discussion. A series of blockbuster AAA titles, which pledged support for the NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology, might have been a positive as well.
Additionally, the pandemic-induced remote-working wave is likely to have bolstered sales of graphic chips utilized in desktops and laptops. This, in turn, is anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance.
Furthermore, the company’s Automotive and Professional Visualization divisions had shown improving trends last quarter. Though the Automotive segment’s revenues fell 1%, year on year, the same increased 6% sequentially, aided by continued recovery in the global automotive production volumes.
Professional Visualization revenues increased 21% year over year as well as sequentially in the fiscal first quarter. This increase mainly resulted from record sales of notebook workstation GPUs, while quarter-on-quarter growth reflects higher GPU sales for both desktop and notebook workstations.
We expect the trends in Automotive and Professional Visualization to have continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Nonetheless, disruptions in retail channel sales due to lockdown and social-distancing measures implemented by governments across the world to contain the spread of coronavirus might have partially offset the benefit of solid demand for the remote-working and online-learning hardware infrastructure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NVIDIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Though NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, it has an Earnings ESP of -0.05%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Chewy Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.54% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present.