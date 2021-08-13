In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
DTE Energy Company (DTE)
Algonquin Power & Utilities' (AQN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of 15 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents by 7.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 9 cents per share, up 67% year over year.
Total Revenues
Algonquin Power & Utilities’ total revenues of $527.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $445 million by 18.5%. The top line also improved 53.5% from the year-ago figure of $343.6 million.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses increased nearly 55.3% year over year to $442.1 million.
Operating income increased nearly 44.5% year over year to $85.4 million.
Interest expenses were $58.1 million, up 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The company continues to add clean energy projects to its portfolio, courtesy of completion of organic projects and acquisitions.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $203.5 million as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $101.6 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $6,105.3 million as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $4,398.6 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Cash provided from operating activities for second-quarter 2021 was $103.3 million compared with $142.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Zacks Rank
Algonquin Power & Utilities currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Other Releases
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 58 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 3.6%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 18.1%.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.6%.