New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) provides a cloud communications platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.6% downward over the last 30 days.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX - Free Report) acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Fastly, Inc. (FSLY - Free Report) operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU - Free Report) engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.
