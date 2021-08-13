In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Victory Capital (VCTR) July AUM Rises Sequentially to $162.9B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $162.9 billion for July 2021. The results reflect a marginal rise from the $161.9 billion reported on Jun 30, 2021.
At the end of July, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM inched up 1.07% from June to $30.7 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 1.1% from the previous month to $15.5 billion. However, Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM fell marginally from June to $15.8 billion and the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $20.3 billion edged down 1.6%.
Victory Capital recorded $40 billion in Solutions, up 1.6% from the $39.6 billion reported in June. Fixed Income AUM was approximately $36 billion, increasing partially from the month-ago figure. Other assets decreased 5.6% to $434 million on a sequential basis.
The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform will likely keep supporting its performance in the days to come.
Shares of the company have gained 36.4% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 26.7% rally.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Jul 31, 2021. This reflects a marginal increase from the prior month’s $1.62 trillion.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) registered preliminary month-end AUM of $1,528.4 billion as of Jul 31, 2021, which increased marginally from the end of the previous month. Total net inflows were $3.5 billion.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) recorded a preliminary AUM balance of $ 1,557.3 billion for July 2021. This highlighted a marginal rise from $1,552.1 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2021.